Will Arch Manning lead Texas in the SEC?

Austin, Texas - With Texas migrating to the SEC in 2024, will Arch Manning become the first Longhorn passer to throw a touchdown in SEC college football history?

With Texas migrating to the SEC in 2024, will Arch Manning become the first Longhorn passer to throw a touchdown in SEC college football history? © Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The crown jewel of Texas football's 2023 recruiting class, Arch Manning will be Steve Sarkisian’s quarterback in the near future.

Though the highly anticipated freshman will have to compete against Maalik Murphy for the starting position and must wait until current starter Quinn Ewers finishes out this season, Manning is eagerly preparing for his breakout moment.

Strategically, Manning's timing to vie for Texas' quarterback starter position aligns perfectly with the Longhorns’ move to the SEC in 2024.

Additionally, the entire 2023 recruiting class will be instrumental in laying the foundation for the Longhorns when they transition into the SEC – arguably the toughest conference in all of college football.

Fans saw 11 of 14 SEC programs reach bowl games last year, including the Georgia Bulldogs who ultimately won the College Football Playoff National championships.

In 2024, Manning will be responsible for leading his 2023 recruiting class into SEC territory.