Ariana DeBose takes jab at Rachel Zegler – and quickly walks it back

Los Angeles, California - Ariana DeBose appeared to join the online pile-on against her West Side Story co- star Rachel Zegler – but quickly backtracked.

Ariana DeBose (l.) appeared to join the online pile-on against her West Side Story co-star Rachel Zegler on Tuesday – but quickly backtracked. © Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old actor posted an image to Instagram featuring the quote, "Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged," over a floral bouquet.

The post quickly went viral, as fans immediately noticed that the line had originated in an online rant against Zegler from Jonah Platt.

The 38-year-old podcast host, who is the son of Snow White producer Marc Platt, previously slammed Zegler in an Instagram comment, blaming her "personal politics" – alluding to posts advocating for the people of Palestine amid Israel's ongoing assault – for the Disney film's underwhelming box office performance.

After deleting her post, DeBose claimed she was unaware that Platt was the source of the quote.

"I post quotes all the time and thought this one was meaningful. Will fully cop to the fact I did not do any research on where this quote came from, nor did I know of the connection until it was pointed out to me," she wrote via an Instagram story, per Variety.

"This is not the first time I've posted about dealing with narcissism and it probably won't be the last, but next time I'll be sure to clarify its origins first," she continued.

Platt's since-deleted remarks on Zegler were shared after a report revealed that his father had flown to New York to confront the 23-year-old and pressure her to delete her pro-Palestine posts amid Snow White's press run.