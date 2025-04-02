Ariana DeBose takes jab at Rachel Zegler – and quickly walks it back
Los Angeles, California - Ariana DeBose appeared to join the online pile-on against her West Side Story co-star Rachel Zegler – but quickly backtracked.
On Tuesday, the 34-year-old actor posted an image to Instagram featuring the quote, "Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged," over a floral bouquet.
The post quickly went viral, as fans immediately noticed that the line had originated in an online rant against Zegler from Jonah Platt.
The 38-year-old podcast host, who is the son of Snow White producer Marc Platt, previously slammed Zegler in an Instagram comment, blaming her "personal politics" – alluding to posts advocating for the people of Palestine amid Israel's ongoing assault – for the Disney film's underwhelming box office performance.
After deleting her post, DeBose claimed she was unaware that Platt was the source of the quote.
"I post quotes all the time and thought this one was meaningful. Will fully cop to the fact I did not do any research on where this quote came from, nor did I know of the connection until it was pointed out to me," she wrote via an Instagram story, per Variety.
"This is not the first time I've posted about dealing with narcissism and it probably won't be the last, but next time I'll be sure to clarify its origins first," she continued.
Platt's since-deleted remarks on Zegler were shared after a report revealed that his father had flown to New York to confront the 23-year-old and pressure her to delete her pro-Palestine posts amid Snow White's press run.
Jonah Platt publicly blames Rachel Zegler for Snow White's box office blunder
Platt defended the producer's move to confront Zegler, writing, "Free speech does not mean you're allowed to say whatever in your private employment without repercussions."
The article pointed specifically to the Y2K star's X post in a thread that began with a celebration of the first Snow White trailer.
"and always remember, free palestine," Zegler wrote.
Platt, whose social media consists primarily of content in support of Israel, alleged that Zegler "hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of all the colleagues and crew and blue collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful."
Snow White has fallen severely below Disney's expectations at the box office, but amid a flood of right-wing outrage over Zegler's posts, her performance has largely been hailed by critics as one of the live-action remake's few saving graces.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP