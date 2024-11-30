Ariana Grande gives fans a peek at her Glinda glow-up on the Wicked set
New York, New York - Pop superstar Ariana Grande sprinkled some Glinda magic on her fans with the sweetest behind-the-scenes moments from the Wicked movie set!
On Friday, Ari shared a dreamy mix of photos and videos from her time on set.
The first photo captured the 31-year-old actor as Glinda, sitting in a makeup chair with her signature blonde wig and crown while wrapped snugly in a pink robe.
The chill moment was followed by a breathtaking shot of Ariana in her shimmering pink and orange Ozdust Ballroom gown, standing beside her co-star Cynthia Erivo, who looked stunning in her signature striped Elphaba outfit.
Ariana's playful side came through in the next photo taken at Shiz University with co-stars Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James. In the shot, Ari was kneeling atop Bronwyn, who was lying across a bench.
Another standout moment was a mirror selfie of the Popular singer in her pink Glinda corset, looking emotional with a teary-eyed smile.
But what truly captivated fans was a viral TikTok video of Ari kindly greeting her cast and crew on set!
Ariana Grande gives morning greetings to cast and crew on Wicked set
In the clip, Ariana warmly greets her cast and crew at Shiz University and cheerfully says good morning to everyone she passes by.
"The way she greets everyone is so adorable oml," one fan wrote.
Another similarly stated, "truly a theatre kid in a candy store."
Other photos in her Instagram photo dump included candid moments with co-stars, including Jonathan Bailey, who plays Fiyero, and Ari's real-life boyfriend Ethan Slater, who portrays munchkin Boq.
A video of Jeff Goldblum, who plays The Wizard, was also featured dancing on set, as well as a video of Ariana rehearsing in her Glinda bedroom.
Have you seen Wicked: Part One yet?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande