Ariana Grande gives fans a peek at her Glinda glow-up on the Wicked set

New York, New York - Pop superstar Ariana Grande sprinkled some Glinda magic on her fans with the sweetest behind-the-scenes moments from the Wicked movie set!

On Friday, Ari shared a dreamy mix of photos and videos from her time on set.

The first photo captured the 31-year-old actor as Glinda, sitting in a makeup chair with her signature blonde wig and crown while wrapped snugly in a pink robe.

The chill moment was followed by a breathtaking shot of Ariana in her shimmering pink and orange Ozdust Ballroom gown, standing beside her co-star Cynthia Erivo, who looked stunning in her signature striped Elphaba outfit.

Ariana's playful side came through in the next photo taken at Shiz University with co-stars Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James. In the shot, Ari was kneeling atop Bronwyn, who was lying across a bench.

Another standout moment was a mirror selfie of the Popular singer in her pink Glinda corset, looking emotional with a teary-eyed smile.

But what truly captivated fans was a viral TikTok video of Ari kindly greeting her cast and crew on set!