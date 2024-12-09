Golden Globes: Wicked and Emilia Perez tipped to lead nominations

Los Angeles, California - Hollywood's awards season shifts into high gear Monday when nominations for the Golden Globes are unveiled, with two musicals – smash hit Wicked and the surreal Emilia Perez – expected to shine along with papal drama Conclave.

Musicals Wicked (r.) and Emilia Perez are favorites as Golden Globes nominations are scheduled for release on December 9, 2024. © Collage: NATASHA CAMPOS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & SANTIAGO FELIPE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Globes, set for January 5, are widely seen as a bellwether for the Academy Awards, and all three films are already on many insider shortlists for Oscars glory.

Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis said the musicals are positioned for major success in the nominations race.

"I'm projecting that they're going to lead the day," Davis told AFP.

Wicked is the movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, starring pop sensation Ariana Grande as the bubbly pink-clad Glinda and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo as the green-skinned Elphaba. A second film is due next year.

Emilia Perez, which won the Jury Prize at the Cannes film festival, tells the story of a powerful Mexican drug lord (transgender actor Karla Sofia Gascon) who transitions to life as a woman.

Actor-singer Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana co-star in French filmmaker Jacques Audiard's genre-defying movie, which is a narco-thriller, Latin American telenovela, and LGBTQ+ drama all rolled into one – and almost entirely in Spanish.

Another film expected to do well in the comedy-musical categories is Palme d'Or winner Anora, about a New York stripper who strikes gold with a wealthy client.

"If the Globes are smart, they save the last three categories of the night to be all comedy or musical, especially lead actress in a comedy or musical, which seems to be the bloodbath category," Davis said.

Erivo, Gascon, and Anora star Mikey Madison could battle for the lead actress prize, along with perennial awards favorite Amy Adams (Nightbitch) and Demi Moore for her body horror film The Substance.

Davis also noted the possibility for major pop diva presence at the Globes: beyond Grande and Gomez, Jennifer Lopez could be nominated for true-story sports drama Unstoppable and Lady Gaga is a contender for best song for Joker: Folie a Deux.