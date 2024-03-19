Ariana Grande opens up to fans amid emotional divorce finalization
New York, New York - Ariana Grande has poured her heart out to fans on Instagram for their immense support for her recent album that was largely inspired by her breakup with Dalton Gomez.
On Monday, the 30-year-old artist took to Instagram to set a few things straight with fans.
Ari acknowledged that she has been posting frequently about her new album eternal sunshine and feels a bit self-conscious about it.
She also expressed that the outpouring of love for her new album has been overwhelming and heartwarming!
"This album is most special to me for many reasons and just holds so much," Ariana wrote.
The post shows various clips of the supernatural artist performing songs from the new album and the titles of some impressive accolades achieved so far, including eternal sunshine debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 and we can't be friends (wait for your love) debuting at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
She continued by describing how sharing the album with fans brought out so many emotions, both big and small.
Despite the emotional rollercoaster, however, the positive response from fans has brought her joy, hope, and comfort.
Ariana concluded the post by expressing her love and appreciation for her Arianators, stating that it's an "honor to grow with you," followed by some flower emojis.
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez officially finalize divorce
After telling her fans not to send hate to anyone she references on the album, Ari and her ex-husband Dalton Gomez's divorce finalization process is reportedly complete as of Tuesday!
The former couple were married for about two years and filed for divorce in September 2023.
Their divorce settlement was first finalized in October 2023, but the order took six months to officially take effect.
The positions singer is expected to make a one-time payment of $1.25 million to Dalton and "no further alimony," which had many fans of the artist speaking about on X.
"So kind of Ariana to donate her spare change to Dalton," one wrote.
"good for mother," added another.
Ariana is rumored to be dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. The Spamalot actor is in the process of divorcing his high school sweetheart and the mother of his child, Lilly Jay.
In addition, the yes, and? singer has to give half of the proceeds from the sale of their home in Los Angeles to Dalton and pay up to $25,000 of his attorneys' fees.
Cover photo: Collage: EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande