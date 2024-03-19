Ariana Grande opens up to fans amid emotional divorce finalization

New York, New York - Ariana Grande has poured her heart out to fans on Instagram for their immense support for her recent album that was largely inspired by her breakup with Dalton Gomez.

Ariana Grande took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with fans. © Collage: EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

On Monday, the 30-year-old artist took to Instagram to set a few things straight with fans.

Ari acknowledged that she has been posting frequently about her new album eternal sunshine and feels a bit self-conscious about it.

She also expressed that the outpouring of love for her new album has been overwhelming and heartwarming!

"This album is most special to me for many reasons and just holds so much," Ariana wrote.

The post shows various clips of the supernatural artist performing songs from the new album and the titles of some impressive accolades achieved so far, including eternal sunshine debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 and we can't be friends (wait for your love) debuting at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

She continued by describing how sharing the album with fans brought out so many emotions, both big and small.

Despite the emotional rollercoaster, however, the positive response from fans has brought her joy, hope, and comfort.

Ariana concluded the post by expressing her love and appreciation for her Arianators, stating that it's an "honor to grow with you," followed by some flower emojis.