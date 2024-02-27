Ariana Grande addresses viral music leaks: "I'll see you in jail!"

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande just confirmed that there will be revamps of previously bootlegged songs on her new album, Eternal Sunshine !

Ariana Grande (r.) confirmed to interviewer Zach Sang that there will be revamps of previously bootlegged songs on her new album, Eternal Sunshine! © Screenshot/YouTube/Zach Sang Show

Ari appeared on the Zach Sang Show on Monday to promote her upcoming projects, including her Wicked movie this fall and Eternal Sunshine, which will be out March 8.

The yes, and? artist mentioned the demo songs she made with producer Max Martin before filming began on Wicked, which were notoriously leaked to TikTok last year without the singer's consent and promptly went viral.

"Thank you so much. I'll see you in jail. Literally," Ariana joked to host Zach Sang.

She added that the success of the bootlegged TikTok-viral songs had actually inspired her to rework them for Eternal Sunshine.

"They're completely different now," she revealed. "So although you've heard them – because you stole them – they're very different now."

Ariana went on to hint that some of the songs address the "inexplicable hellish feeling [of] watching people misunderstand the people you love and you," seemingly referencing her highly scrutinized romantic life.