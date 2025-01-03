Ariana Grande admits her Glinda voice may be permanent: "What a beautiful thing to be left with"

Los Angeles, California - Wicked may have changed Ariana Grande for good, and she's just fine with that!

Wicked star Ariana Grande admitted her Glinda accent "might stay" after fans drew attention to her drastically different voice since taking on the role. © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 31-year-old pop star received plenty of attention for adopting her character Glinda's transatlantic accent in real life after filming the movie musical, and in a new interview, Ari revealed that this isn't likely to change anytime soon.

"I think that might stay," she told Variety in a chat published Thursday. "[Glinda] required a lot of vocal work for me. Certain things maybe won't melt away."

But Ariana has no problem with holding onto the spirit of the Good Witch in her speech, adding, "What a beautiful thing to be left with, and to feel the ghost of every day."

The Position singers joked that while she's also been loving the bleach-blonde look that has come with the role, she's "still looking for my eyebrows."



"I'll let you know if I find them – I hope I don't," she added.

Though Ariana was thrilled to fully transform into her dream role as Glinda, the changes – particularly in her voice – sparked some backlash among fans.