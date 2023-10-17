Ariana Grande allegedly working on new album in NYC
New York, New York - Insiders say that Ariana Grande is already working with music producer Max Martin on her seventh album while she's been spending time with Ethan Slater in NYC.
Sources close to the pop star told Page Six that Grande's been at work recording new songs with the legendary music producer Max Martin in New York.
Ari posted a picture with the producer on October 2 when she attended Martin's Broadway musical, & Juliet.
The two have frequently collaborated in the past on hits such as God is a Woman and Bang Bang.
Ariana's last studio album, Positions, came out in 2020.
The Dangerous Woman singer has since released some remixes and collabs with the Weeknd, Demi Lovato, Kid Cudi, and Mariah Carey.
Why was Ariana on a break from releasing new music?
The inside source said that Ari wanted to focus her energy on her performance as Glinda in the highly-anticipated Wicked movie musical, but found herself with some free time when filming was paused due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.
"Her priority has been Glinda for the past two years, and still is, as they haven’t finished the film," the source added.
The release date for new original music is still up in the air, however.
"She doesn’t know when she’ll want to release [an album] as she wants to be respectful of the timeline for Wicked and originally didn’t want to do any music at all until after the films were released," the insider said.
Then again, "she works quickly and drops [in] instinctively whenever she feels ready… so who knows?"
Cover photo: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP