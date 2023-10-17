Ariana Grande allegedly working on new album in NYC

New York, New York - Insiders say that Ariana Grande is already working with music producer Max Martin on her seventh album while she's been spending time with Ethan Slater in NYC.

Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020. © KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Sources close to the pop star told Page Six that Grande's been at work recording new songs with the legendary music producer Max Martin in New York.

Ari posted a picture with the producer on October 2 when she attended Martin's Broadway musical, & Juliet.

The two have frequently collaborated in the past on hits such as God is a Woman and Bang Bang.

Ariana's last studio album, Positions, came out in 2020.

The Dangerous Woman singer has since released some remixes and collabs with the Weeknd, Demi Lovato, Kid Cudi, and Mariah Carey.