Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez make their shocking split official

Los Angeles, California - Thank you, Next! Ariana Grande and her estranged husband Dalton Gomez have officially filed for divorce.

Ariana Grande and her estranged husband Dalton Gomez are officially parting ways months after their separation was revealed. © collage: screenshot/instagram/arianagrande

Per TMZ, on Monday, months after their split, the 30-year-old songstress filed a petition for divorce and her soon-to-be ex-husband followed suit.

The outlet states that Ariana's lawyer Laura Wasser filed first, citing "irreconcilable differences" as grounds for dissolution with Gomez making his filing immediately after.

Sources claim that the 7 Rings singer, who wed the real estate agent in 2021, will cut her ex a check, though the two do have a prenup in place.

Insiders also dished that the filings took so long due to the estranged couple taking time to iron out details, adding that they are no hard feelings between them.

"They've been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process," the source continued.

It's good to hear that Ariana and Gomez are attempting to make their divorce as amicable as possible.