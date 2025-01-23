Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater make romance Insta-official with swoon-worthy post!
New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater hopped on social media as soon as he heard the good news – Ari was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Wicked!
On Thursday, Ethan took to Instagram to publicly show his love and admiration for Ariana following the exciting announcement.
On his Instagram story, the 32-year-old actor reposted a slew of tributes celebrating the nominations Wicked garnered.
Adding his own swoon-worthy touch, Ethan wrote, "Oscar. Nominated." underneath a photo of Ariana as Glinda in the movie.
He even reposted a video the 31-year-old star shared of her singing The Wizard and I as a kid. How cute!
But it was his main grid post that truly shocked fans, which showed the Positions singer holding a bunch of pink balloons while gazing out of a window on her tippy toes.
Even Ariana herself couldn't contain her emotions after the nominations were out, sharing that she "cannot stop crying, to no one's surprise."
Both Ariana and Ethan have publicly acknowledged their romance – despite having its scandalous start in 2023 – and have been spotted recently sharing a ton of cute moments and cheering each other on.
