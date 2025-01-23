Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater make romance Insta-official with swoon-worthy post!

New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande 's boyfriend Ethan Slater hopped on social media as soon as he heard the good news – Ari was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Wicked !

Ariana Grande's (r.) boyfriend Ethan Slater took to Instagram to share his excitement for her Oscars nomination! © Collage: IMAGO / NurPhoto & Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, Ethan took to Instagram to publicly show his love and admiration for Ariana following the exciting announcement.

On his Instagram story, the 32-year-old actor reposted a slew of tributes celebrating the nominations Wicked garnered.

Adding his own swoon-worthy touch, Ethan wrote, "Oscar. Nominated." underneath a photo of Ariana as Glinda in the movie.

He even reposted a video the 31-year-old star shared of her singing The Wizard and I as a kid. How cute!

But it was his main grid post that truly shocked fans, which showed the Positions singer holding a bunch of pink balloons while gazing out of a window on her tippy toes.

Even Ariana herself couldn't contain her emotions after the nominations were out, sharing that she "cannot stop crying, to no one's surprise."