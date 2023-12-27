Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater take big relationship step in NYC

New York, New York - Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were spotted having a rare date night out with an important guest!

Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater (l) were spotted having dinner with Ariana's dad in New York City. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/ethanslater & arianagrande

The 30-year-old pop star's Christmas was apparently a merry one, as Ariana was spotted with her new boo and her father, Ed Butera.

On Tuesday, Page Six released pics of the Love Me Harder singer and the 31-year-old Broadway star in New York City grabbing dinner with her dad.

The group was captured exiting a black SUV and heading into a local Italian restaurant with Ari rocking a mini skirt, black cardigan, sheer tights, fuzzy cuffs, and a hat.

The SpongeBob star opted for an all black athletic fit that featured Nike tennis shoes and a North Face jacket.

Ari's dad tagging along has raised some eyebrows. Does this mean Mr. Grande approves of the Spamalot star?