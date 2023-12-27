Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater take big relationship step in NYC

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are getting more serious as the couple were spotted enjoying a Manhattan meal with Ariana's dad, Ed Butera!

By Elyse Johnson

New York, New York - Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were spotted having a rare date night out with an important guest!

Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater (l) were spotted having dinner with Ariana's dad in New York City.
Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater (l) were spotted having dinner with Ariana's dad in New York City.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/ethanslater & arianagrande

The 30-year-old pop star's Christmas was apparently a merry one, as Ariana was spotted with her new boo and her father, Ed Butera.

On Tuesday, Page Six released pics of the Love Me Harder singer and the 31-year-old Broadway star in New York City grabbing dinner with her dad.

The group was captured exiting a black SUV and heading into a local Italian restaurant with Ari rocking a mini skirt, black cardigan, sheer tights, fuzzy cuffs, and a hat.

The SpongeBob star opted for an all black athletic fit that featured Nike tennis shoes and a North Face jacket.

Ari's dad tagging along has raised some eyebrows. Does this mean Mr. Grande approves of the Spamalot star?

The pair's controversial romance had fans shook this year, and with 2023 coming to an end, who knows what 2024 has store for Ari and Ethan!

