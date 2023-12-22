Ariana Grande serves up toasty hot Christmas looks!

New York, New York - Ariana Grande has been laying low from the public eye while filming the much-anticipated movie musical Wicked, but the Positions singer was back in peak fashion form just in time for Christmas!

Ariana Grande has been laying low from the public eye while filming Wicked, but the Positions singer was back in peak fashion form just in time for Christmas! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@honeymoonavenue & @arianagrande

On Wednesday, the recent divorcée rocked a chocolate brown all-leather mini skirt and wrap-style cropped blazer ensemble reminiscent of a Willy Wonka chocolate bar.

Ari wore the look with a sleek high ponytail and a red lip, accessorizing with dainty stud earrings, semi-sheer brown tights and gloves, and black patent leather stilettos.

There's chatter going around that the outfit was for a music video shoot, amid sneak peaks of the pop star being back in the recording studio.

In more fashionable photos posted to Instagram on Thursday, the star showed off mirror shots featuring a simple black turtleneck and knee-length fur boots fit.

The Insta slideshow also included adorable screenshots from a family video chat, a Spam-themed Christmas ornament presumably in honor of rumored boyfriend Ethan Slater's Broadway musical Spamalot, and two good little puppers on a chic modern couch. The one on the right is her fan-favorite dog, Toulouse.