Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater enjoyed secret date night after SNL hosting gig!

New York, New York - Pop sensation Ariana Grande 's boyfriend Ethan Slater showed his support following her second time hosting Saturday Night Live.

Ariana Grande's (r.) boyfriend Ethan Slater showed his support by accompanying the yes, and? singer to an SNL afterparty after her fabulous hosting gig. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande & @ethanslater

These two are so into each other!

The 32-year-old Broadway actor, who is also Ari's Wicked co-star, proved to be the best boyfriend ever as he accompanied her to a star-studded afterparty.



Both Ariana and Ethan were spotted attending the exclusive event at L'Avenue at Saks in New York City, per PEOPLE.



The couple, joined by the Victorious alum's close friend Elizabeth "Liz" Gillies, kept a fairly low profile throughout the evening and avoided the paparazzi.

Notable attendees at the party included A-listers like Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Stevie Nicks, Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg, Dana Carvey, and more members of the SNL cast and crew.

Ethan also made sure to praise his girl on social media as well!