Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater enjoyed secret date night after SNL hosting gig!
New York, New York - Pop sensation Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater showed his support following her second time hosting Saturday Night Live.
These two are so into each other!
The 32-year-old Broadway actor, who is also Ari's Wicked co-star, proved to be the best boyfriend ever as he accompanied her to a star-studded afterparty.
Both Ariana and Ethan were spotted attending the exclusive event at L'Avenue at Saks in New York City, per PEOPLE.
The couple, joined by the Victorious alum's close friend Elizabeth "Liz" Gillies, kept a fairly low profile throughout the evening and avoided the paparazzi.
Notable attendees at the party included A-listers like Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Stevie Nicks, Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg, Dana Carvey, and more members of the SNL cast and crew.
Ethan also made sure to praise his girl on social media as well!
Ethan Slater shows his love for Ariana Grande
In one of the night's funniest sketches, Ariana played a young boy named Antonio, a role that left Ethan in stitches.
"Live, Laugh, Love Antonio," he commented on a photo that Elizabeth Gillies posted on Instagram.
His presence at the afterparty further proves he's always there to cheer Ari on and celebrate her successes.
Likewise, Ariana has shown her unwavering support for Ethan, attending his Spamalot music revival and his final performance in the beloved show earlier this year.
As fans eagerly await the release of the highly anticipated Wicked movie, many are wondering if the two might make appearances together to promote the film. What do you think?
