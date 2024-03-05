Ariana Grande celebrates album release week with stunning little black dress pic!

New York, New York - Ariana Grande has taken to Instagram to further share her excitement for her much anticipated new album, Eternal Sunshine , which is dropping this Friday.

Ariana Grande is continuing to fuel the Eternal Sunshine hype on social media! © collage: screenshot/instagram/arianagrande

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old pop icon shared a new photo of herself on Instagram, which shows Ari dressed elegantly in a little black dress (LBD) with a black bow in her hair.

Truly a coquette vibe for the Yes, And? artist!

Styled half-up, half-down, her gorgeous golden locks and bangs made the outfit dazzle like the star she truly is.

"the bangs are such a great move omg she looks stunning," one fan even pointed out on X.

The photo was taken in a high-rise building with tons of metallic balloons scattered throughout the room, and the incredible views of New York City can be seen in the background.

Aside from the celebratory post, Ari had a few more tricks up her sleeves as well!