Ariana Grande channels "brighter days" ahead of eternal sunshine drop

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande dropped a series of new photos on Instagram, showcasing her latest outfit inspiration and teasing the release of her highly-anticipated album, Eternal Sunshine .

Ariana Grande teases her upcoming album with the cutest outfit ever on Instagram! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

On Thursday, the Thank U, Next singer dropped a series of pics on Instagram to further promote her upcoming album.

The 30-year-old's new record, which will be released on March 8, draws inspiration from the cult classic film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.



The first photos show Ari rocking a chic winter look, channeling the film's protagonist, Clementine.

Dressed in a faux-fur forest green coat, a denim skirt, and thigh-high patchwork boots, Ariana exudes a playful aura accentuated with some iconic accessories. She can be seen holding a vibrant red mini purse along with a cute, cuddly teddy bear in her hands.

"eternal sunshine in one week (and a few hours)," the Grammy winner captioned the post.

The post has already garnered significant attention online, with thousands of fans commenting on the outfit similarities and sharing their anticipation for the album.