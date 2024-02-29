Ariana Grande channels "brighter days" ahead of eternal sunshine drop
Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande dropped a series of new photos on Instagram, showcasing her latest outfit inspiration and teasing the release of her highly-anticipated album, Eternal Sunshine.
On Thursday, the Thank U, Next singer dropped a series of pics on Instagram to further promote her upcoming album.
The 30-year-old's new record, which will be released on March 8, draws inspiration from the cult classic film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.
The first photos show Ari rocking a chic winter look, channeling the film's protagonist, Clementine.
Dressed in a faux-fur forest green coat, a denim skirt, and thigh-high patchwork boots, Ariana exudes a playful aura accentuated with some iconic accessories. She can be seen holding a vibrant red mini purse along with a cute, cuddly teddy bear in her hands.
"eternal sunshine in one week (and a few hours)," the Grammy winner captioned the post.
The post has already garnered significant attention online, with thousands of fans commenting on the outfit similarities and sharing their anticipation for the album.
Ariana Grande pays homage to Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Fans couldn't get over the thematic similarities between the movie and Ari's series of posts.
"The 'eternal sunshine of the spotless mind' coat!" one friend of Ariana wrote under the Instagram post.
Another said, "Let's see… the bag or the boots!? BOTH."
Aside from the multiple pictures of the Positions artist in her stylish 'fit lies a photo showing a moving box labeled "Brighter Days Inc."
The box includes the same teddy bear, a drawing of a birthday cake, and a mug.
With just one week left until the album drops, fans can expect more exciting content in the coming days!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande