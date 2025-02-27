Did Ariana Grande just confirm an Audrey Hepburn biopic?

New York, New York - Ariana Grande has been at the center of Audrey Hepburn biopic film rumors for months now. Many thought the runaway buzz was just idle speculation... until today!

Ariana Grande has been at the center of Audrey Hepburn biopic film rumors for months now. Many thought the buzz was just idle speculation... until today! © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & AFP

It's clear to see that Ari and late Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn look strikingly similar, and the resemblance has been amplified by the pop star's intensely Audrey-coded roster of Wicked press rollout outfits.

It wouldn't be the first time she'd engaged in method dressing! We're looking at you, "Glindacore."

Last month fans and journalists alike theorized that the ensembles could be part of a secret campaign by Ariana to nab a much-coveted biopic role on the life of the Sabrina actor.

Despite coyly batting away the biopic rumors in January, the Eternal Sunshine singer publicly admitted to "stalking" Wicked movie producer Marc Platt for about a decade in order to win the role of Glinda the Good Witch.

Now here comes our evidence – Ariana's R.E.M. Beauty brand just posted their new Cherry Eclipse fragrance alongside their glossy lip balm in the shade Cosmo.

The real kicker comes when you notice what famous face is peering out from behind the product placement – none other than Audrey Hepburn herself!