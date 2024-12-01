Is Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater concerned for her health?

New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande has recently sparked concerns among fans due to her noticeable weight loss, with her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, reportedly worried as well.

Ariana Grande's (l.) boyfriend, Ethan Slater, has reportedly expressed concerns about her weight. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande & @ethanslater

The 31-year-old singer stunned fans during recent red-carpet events for the hit Wicked film, but it wasn't just her ethereal fashion choices that had fans buzzing.

Some felt Ariana looked "very fragile" and thin, taking to social media to express their worries for the star.

"I love Ariana, and I don't think people should comment on other people's bodies, but there's no way to look at her and not think she's unhealthy," one fan wrote.

Her boyfriend, Ethan, has reportedly also expressed worry about her health, with a source stating, "Ethan is concerned for her but feels helpless. Everyone is focused on the movie when Ariana clearly needs help," per the Daily Mail.

Fans have continued to echo the concern, with one pointing to her recent divorce from Dalton Gomez and the pressures of constant scrutiny from the public eye.