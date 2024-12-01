Is Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater concerned for her health?
New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande has recently sparked concerns among fans due to her noticeable weight loss, with her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, reportedly worried as well.
The 31-year-old singer stunned fans during recent red-carpet events for the hit Wicked film, but it wasn't just her ethereal fashion choices that had fans buzzing.
Some felt Ariana looked "very fragile" and thin, taking to social media to express their worries for the star.
"I love Ariana, and I don't think people should comment on other people's bodies, but there's no way to look at her and not think she's unhealthy," one fan wrote.
Her boyfriend, Ethan, has reportedly also expressed worry about her health, with a source stating, "Ethan is concerned for her but feels helpless. Everyone is focused on the movie when Ariana clearly needs help," per the Daily Mail.
Fans have continued to echo the concern, with one pointing to her recent divorce from Dalton Gomez and the pressures of constant scrutiny from the public eye.
Ariana Grande fans defend singer amid intense scrutiny
Some fans believe the appearance change could be due to the stress of filming, as Wicked reportedly took a significant toll on both the Glinda star and her witchy co-star Cynthia Erivo, who portrays Elphaba.
However, others think it's just a naturally progressive look for the singer.
"She had to stop applying her tan for Glinda, so I think her natural pale skin when we're all so used to her bronzer makeup is also making her look weird," one commented.
The pair admitted to working themselves "to the bone" and admitted being thankful for the actors' strike pause, which allowed them to take a break and rest for a little while.
Unfortunately, this isn't the first time the Thank U, Next singer has faced scrutiny over her appearance.
In 2023, she addressed body-shaming in a TikTok video, where she begged fans to avoid making judgments on people's bodies – period.
"Healthy can look different," Ari said at the time.
