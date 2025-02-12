Ariana Grande reveals how Glinda redefined her voice for good – literally

Los Angeles, California - In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Ariana Grande revealed that training for the role of Glinda in Wicked reshaped her vocal cords permanently.

Ariana Grande recently revealed that training for Glinda's voice in Wicked permanently altered her vocal cords. © Collage: IMAGO / Picturelux & ZUMA Press Wire

Playing Glinda wasn't just a dream role for Ariana - it was a full vocal transformation!

In a recent Vanity Fair interview, she shared how training for Glinda's signature light, operatic style reshaped her voice permanently.

"My chords even looked different when I started than when I finished," the Oscar-nominated actor revealed, explaining that the intense vocal work actually smoothed and strengthened her vocal cords.

"My voice became so much healthier," Ari continued, "and I am really grateful for that."

"Even when I sing pop music now, it's drastically different. My relationship to my voice is forever changed," she concluded.

Along with her incredible vocal change, the 31-year-old eternal sunshine singer also admitted that playing the role made her "so much stronger" and aided in Ariana's healing journey.