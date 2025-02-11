Ariana Grande talks shedding pop star persona – and those Cynthia Erivo romance rumors
Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande recently opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about her Wicked movie journey and some of the buzzy talking points about her in the news.
In an interview published on Tuesday for the outlet's February issue, the pop princess explained how acting opened up a new world for her.
"At a certain point, you get tired of that [pop star] character, because it is a character," she explained over tea and cough drops at the Chateau Marmont.
"There are pieces of you and your story that are woven throughout your songwriting, but then, because of the way it travels and becomes sensationalized, it gets away from you," she continued.
"And beneath all of it is just a girl from Boca who loves art, and I think that's why it's been such a deeply healing gift to disappear into this character – to take off one mask and put on another."
Ariana Grande talks Cynthia Erivo rumors: "People think we're secretly married"
Ari also mentioned her emotional recent Wicked press tour with co-star and bestie Cynthia Erivo.
"People think we're secretly married," Ariana – who is currently dating her other Wicked co-star Ethan Slater – said.
She added that there are some fans who get preoccupied with "the Gelphie" romantic pairing of characters Glinda and Elphaba in fanfiction and art, joking, "I wish I could unsee some things."
"I mean, wow, I had a feeling, but I didn't know it would be on this scale or this graphic," the singer continued.
While the end of filming Wicked "felt like a death" to the sensitive Ariana, her mourning period may be coming to a close soon.
"I think it makes you hungry for something different," she suggested – and the world can't wait to see what she does next!
