Ariana Grande talks shedding pop star persona – and those Cynthia Erivo romance rumors

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande recently opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about her Wicked movie journey and some of the buzzy talking points about her in the news.

Ariana Grande recently opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about her Wicked movie journey and some of the buzzy talking points about her in the news. © PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In an interview published on Tuesday for the outlet's February issue, the pop princess explained how acting opened up a new world for her.

"At a certain point, you get tired of that [pop star] character, because it is a character," she explained over tea and cough drops at the Chateau Marmont.

"There are pieces of you and your story that are woven throughout your songwriting, but then, because of the way it travels and becomes sensationalized, it gets away from you," she continued.

"And beneath all of it is just a girl from Boca who loves art, and I think that's why it's been such a deeply healing gift to disappear into this character – to take off one mask and put on another."