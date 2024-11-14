Ariana Grande serves up looks and makes lyric corrections during Wicked press tour: "It's 'ploys'"
New York, New York - Pop star Ariana Grande has captivated fans once again with her latest post on Instagram, showcasing an ethereal Vivienne Westwood look from her Wicked press tour.
On Thursday, the 31-year-old singer took to Instagram to drop a series of stunning photos during her Wicked press tour.
In the pictures, Ari can be seen wearing a unique pink and white striped Vivienne Westwood gown complete with white tulle underneath.
Her hair was gracefully pulled into a slicked-back bun and the star finished the look with some pointy white Jimmy Choo stilettos and Swarovski jewelry.
"Every look has been beautiful! It’s not like I didn’t expect it but it’s insane how beautiful these looks are," one fan commented on X.
While it wasn't clear what the purpose of this exact look was, many fans speculate it might be for an upcoming interview.
But that's not all the carousel included, as another photo showed the eternal sunshine artist sporting all-pink and taking a nap on a plane next to her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey.
Additionally, on her Instagram story, Ariana shared a fun promotional poster for the "Ozdust Ball" movie premiere taking place in New York City on November 14.
Ariana Grande corrects song lyrics on official Wicked movie Instagram post
On Wednesday, the official Wicked movie account on Instagram dropped a small teaser of Ariana Grande singing Glinda's iconic song Popular, per PEOPLE.
The video featured clips from Ari in the movie, along with lyrics so viewers could read along – but the star noticed that something was wrong!
"It's 'ploys' !!!!!!," she commented on the post, adding, "i love you," after seeing the lyrics accidentally read "poise."
Fans on X couldn't help but chime in on the correction, with one writing, "the way I thought it was Poise this whole time."
Another fan added, "they better fire whoever is in charge of marketing and editing bc they had the same type of issue with a qr code link," referencing the Wicked Mattel dolls that featured a QR code link that took fans to a pornographic website.
Wicked: Part One hits theaters on November 22.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande