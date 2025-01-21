Did Ariana Grande shade Carrie Underwood over her Trump inauguration performance?
Washington DC - Ariana Grande made a subtle dig at fellow singer Carrie Underwood's a capella rendition of America The Beautiful at Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday.
It's not aptitude, it's the way you're viewed! And Ari clearly didn't view Carrie's performance very highly.
Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Wicked star had "liked" a post making fun of the country singer's Trump gig.
The post showed a snapshot of the 41-year-old American Idol winner, who sang America The Beautiful without a backing track due to technical difficulties.
Former Vice President and Trump's election opponent Kamala Harris can be seen standing right behind the singer looking thoroughly unimpressed.
"Kamala Harris evoking Coco Montrese ('Girl, find the note') watching Carrie Underwood at today’s chilling Inauguration," internet personality Evan Ross Katz captioned the post, a reference to RuPaul's Drag Race.
The Eternal Sunshine artist had endorsed the Democrat in her bid for president, and Ari's recent "like" of the shady post had many of her fans rallying along with her.
Social media users are divided on Ariana Grande's shading of Carrie Underwood
"She’s not afraid to throw some shade when it feels deserved," said one X user as another wrote, "we stand with ariana."
Still, others had nice things to say about Carrie Underwood's performance.
"I thought she did a good job, though. There was no music and she didn’t know what was going on. I could have never sung like that," said one commenter.
"Carrie did a wonderful job and showed she was a professional," added another.
"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," the Before He Cheats singer said after facing scrutiny for her decision to sing at Trump's inauguration.
"I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."
Cover photo: Collage: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande