Did Ariana Grande shade Carrie Underwood over her Trump inauguration performance?

Washington DC - Ariana Grande made a subtle dig at fellow singer Carrie Underwood's a capella rendition of America The Beautiful at Donald Trump 's inauguration on Monday.

It's not aptitude, it's the way you're viewed! And Ari clearly didn't view Carrie's performance very highly.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Wicked star had "liked" a post making fun of the country singer's Trump gig.

The post showed a snapshot of the 41-year-old American Idol winner, who sang America The Beautiful without a backing track due to technical difficulties.

Former Vice President and Trump's election opponent Kamala Harris can be seen standing right behind the singer looking thoroughly unimpressed.

"Kamala Harris evoking Coco Montrese ('Girl, find the note') watching Carrie Underwood at today’s chilling Inauguration," internet personality Evan Ross Katz captioned the post, a reference to RuPaul's Drag Race.

The Eternal Sunshine artist had endorsed the Democrat in her bid for president, and Ari's recent "like" of the shady post had many of her fans rallying along with her.