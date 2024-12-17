Ariana Grande shares rare Wicked snaps – including a brunette Glinda!

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has dropped another collection of behind-the-scenes photos from the Wicked set, including an early look at her transformation into the character of Glinda.

Tuesday's post opened with two tape marks on the set's floor – one pink for Ari and one green for her co-star Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the buzzy movie musical.

Ariana continued on to share a few other special moments with the 37-year-old Harriet actor, including a clip of the two practicing a combat scene.

The slideshow even featured some adorable peeks at her dog Toulouse's visits to the set!

But Ari really got fans buzzing with a rare look at her fittings for the Glinda costumes before she dyed her hair blonde – a hue she's stuck with since filming wrapped.

"brunette galinda feels illegal to see," one fan joked in the comments.

The eternal sunshine artist first went blonde in 2022 as she kicked off production on the movie, despite wearing a wig while filming. By dying her hair and eyebrows, the Glinda wig was able to appear more natural on the brunette star.