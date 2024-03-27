Ariana Grande talks current makeup obsessions ahead of r.e.m. beauty lip gloss launch!
New York, New York - Ariana Grande just spilled the tea on her current makeup obsessions ahead of the newest r.e.m. beauty launch!
Queen Ari is serving her fans once again.
After releasing her highly-anticipated seventh album eternal sunshine, Ariana has been riding a wave of success in the music world!
Now the 30-year-old pop icon's beauty company, r.e.m. beauty, is gearing up to release a brand-new lip product that the singer has been obsessing over – the Essential Drip Glossy Balm.
Ariana posted a video previewing the newest gloss on Tuesday, which got tons of fans riled up.
"Oh it's a need. In every color," one fan wrote.
Another said, "rem beauty lip products have my heart these look so good."
"I'm very into products that multi-task," the we can't be friends singer said in a Tuesday interview with Bustle.
The superstar and makeup icon then dished on her current favorite beauty products!
Ariana Grande spills about her new favorite lip combo!
Ariana spilled all the juicy details on the new lip gloss product, explaining that it doubles as an effective lip treatment and will be available in six shades.
The yes, and? singer also gave some tips for makeup lovers who want to try one of her go-to beauty looks!
"I love to wear it alone for just a sheer flush of color and some hydration," she said while adding that her favorite creations are her Sweetener Foundation and Babydoll Eyeshadow Palette.
She reportedly loves pairing a lip liner with the new Glossy Balm in Strawberry Soda – the perfect Glindacore statement!
"I genuinely can't get enough of these," she said about the products.
"I have two by my bed and literally three different ones in my purse at the moment. I'm very obsessed."
The new r.e.m. beauty lip gloss is set to launch on April 2.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande