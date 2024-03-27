Ariana Grande talks current makeup obsessions ahead of r.e.m. beauty lip gloss launch!

New York, New York - Ariana Grande just spilled the tea on her current makeup obsessions ahead of the newest r.e.m. beauty launch!

Ariana Grande gushed about her newest lip gloss obsessions in a brand-new interview! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande

Queen Ari is serving her fans once again.

After releasing her highly-anticipated seventh album eternal sunshine, Ariana has been riding a wave of success in the music world!

Now the 30-year-old pop icon's beauty company, r.e.m. beauty, is gearing up to release a brand-new lip product that the singer has been obsessing over – the Essential Drip Glossy Balm.

Ariana posted a video previewing the newest gloss on Tuesday, which got tons of fans riled up.

"Oh it's a need. In every color," one fan wrote.

Another said, "rem beauty lip products have my heart these look so good."

"I'm very into products that multi-task," the we can't be friends singer said in a Tuesday interview with Bustle.

The superstar and makeup icon then dished on her current favorite beauty products!