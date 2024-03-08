Did Ariana Grande reveal that ex-husband Dalton Gomez cheated on her?
Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has reclaimed the narrative with her new album, Eternal Sunshine, but did she also drop a major bombshell about her split from Dalton Gomez?
The 30-year-old pop star had fans in a frenzy on Friday with her buzzy release, and it's safe to say the record has lived up to expectations.
While much anticipation was made over what she might spill about her new beau, Ethan Slater, it was her revelations about her past marriage that got everyone talking.
In the titular track, Ari sings, "I've never seen someone lie like you do / So much, even you start to think it's true."
"Now, now she's in my bed, mm-mm, layin' on your chest / Now I'm in my head, wonderin' how it ends," she continues.
Ariana's accusations of her ex "playing" her shocked many, considering the splash of headlines she made for seemingly rushing into a new romance with Ethan – who was still married at the time.
Whether or not the lyrics directly meant infidelity will likely never be confirmed, but it's clear that things were falling apart quickly for Ariana and Dalton before the two called it quits last year.
Ariana Grande sets record straight on her love life
"I fall asleep cryin' / You turn up the TV / You don't wanna hear me," the Positions artist sings in the track don't want to break up again.
The song continues on to highlight the pair's attempts to repair things before their eventual divorce, something that lines up with Dalton's reported visits to Europe to fix his relationship with Ariana while she was filming Wicked.
Rumors of a split between the two, who wed in 2021, first emerged last spring.
Their divorce would later be confirmed in July, with sources revealing Ariana and Dalton had been separated for several months already.
Of course, things then took a turn for the scandalous as it was reported just days later that the Victorious alum was now seeing her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.
The 31-year-old Broadway star was still legally married to his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay, when the news broke. Lilly later slammed the new relationship and told Page Six, "My family is just collateral damage."
The new twist in the narrative has fans buzzing all over social media, with many ready to defend the singer to the end despite the flood of criticism that once came her way.
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/arianagrande