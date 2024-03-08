Did Ariana Grande reveal that ex-husband Dalton Gomez cheated on her?

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has reclaimed the narrative with her new album, Eternal Sunshine, but did she also drop a major bombshell about her split from Dalton Gomez?

Ariana Grande (r.) made some surprising revelations about her love life on her new album, Eternal Sunshine. © collage: screenshot/instagram/arianagrande

The 30-year-old pop star had fans in a frenzy on Friday with her buzzy release, and it's safe to say the record has lived up to expectations.

While much anticipation was made over what she might spill about her new beau, Ethan Slater, it was her revelations about her past marriage that got everyone talking.

In the titular track, Ari sings, "I've never seen someone lie like you do / So much, even you start to think it's true."

"Now, now she's in my bed, mm-mm, layin' on your chest / Now I'm in my head, wonderin' how it ends," she continues.

Ariana's accusations of her ex "playing" her shocked many, considering the splash of headlines she made for seemingly rushing into a new romance with Ethan – who was still married at the time.

Whether or not the lyrics directly meant infidelity will likely never be confirmed, but it's clear that things were falling apart quickly for Ariana and Dalton before the two called it quits last year.