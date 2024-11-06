Is Ariana Grande planning to shift away from pop music?

New York, New York - Ariana Grande sat down on a podcast with her Wicked co-star Bowen Yang to spill some important information about the status of her pop music carer.

Ariana Grande revealed the future of her career plans in a new podcast with her Wicked co-star Bowen Yang. © Collage: IMAGO / AAP

In a recent episode of the podcast Las Culturistas, co-hosted by her Wicked co-star Bowen Yang, Ariana dropped a surprising hint about her upcoming plans.

While assuring fans that pop music will always be a part of her life, the 31-year-old singer-actor admitted she's thinking of taking a break from it.

"I'm always going to do pop stuff, I pinky promise," she began.

However, she followed that up by saying, "I don't think doing it at the rate I've been doing it for the past 10 years is where I see the next 10 years going."

The revelation comes just weeks before the highly-anticipated release of the movie adaptation of the Wicked musical, where Ariana takes on the role of Glinda the Good Witch opposite Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba.

But where does she see herself going aside from pop?