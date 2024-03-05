Will Ariana Grande attend the 2024 Oscars?

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has been named as a presenter for Hollywood's biggest night, alongside a few other A-listers!

Ariana Grande has been tapped to be a presenter at the 2024 Oscars ceremony! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande & Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences / Press Kit (TAG24 Edit)

Are you ready for a night of dazzling stars and, well, just Ken, because the 2024 Oscars just keeps wowing us!

Ariana Grande, everyone's favorite good witch and pop princess, has officially joined the lineup of presenters for Oscars night alongside her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.

Other presenters include Melissa McCarthy, Emily Blunt, America Ferrera, and many more.

Ryan Gosling will not only be presenting as well, but he'll also be serenading the audience with I'm Just Ken from the Barbie movie!

Grande and Gosling join previously announced presenters like Bad Bunny and Zendaya.

Talk about a night to remember!

