Bee-haw is back! Beyoncé rocks breezy coastal cowgirl look in the Hamptons

Hamptons, New York - Beyoncé just revived her cowboycore fashion in the Hamptons, and we're beyond obsessed.

Beyoncé gave Jolene vibes while signing records for fans at a local record store in the Hamptons. © Screenshot/Instagram/@beyonce

On Sunday, the 42-year-old entertainer was a vision when she surprised fans at the Innersleeve Records store.

Bey, who briefly paused her cowgirl era, was back on her Jolene streak in a vibrant white suit, matching cowboy hat, and lucite bangle bracelets.

The Cuff It hitmaker's cowboycore look featured a pleated sheer high-neck top, mesh pumps, and a white top-handle purse.

She styled her blonde tresses in loose curls with a side part while she posed for the camera in several snaps that dropped via Instagram.

The Grammy-winning artist also shared a reel from the event where she signed Cowboy Carter records at the rural record shop.

Bey's country-inspired album has given the world plenty of summer tracks but the singer has been coy on her Act III project and her next tour.