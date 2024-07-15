Bee-haw is back! Beyoncé rocks breezy coastal cowgirl look in the Hamptons
Hamptons, New York - Beyoncé just revived her cowboycore fashion in the Hamptons, and we're beyond obsessed.
On Sunday, the 42-year-old entertainer was a vision when she surprised fans at the Innersleeve Records store.
Bey, who briefly paused her cowgirl era, was back on her Jolene streak in a vibrant white suit, matching cowboy hat, and lucite bangle bracelets.
The Cuff It hitmaker's cowboycore look featured a pleated sheer high-neck top, mesh pumps, and a white top-handle purse.
She styled her blonde tresses in loose curls with a side part while she posed for the camera in several snaps that dropped via Instagram.
The Grammy-winning artist also shared a reel from the event where she signed Cowboy Carter records at the rural record shop.
Bey's country-inspired album has given the world plenty of summer tracks but the singer has been coy on her Act III project and her next tour.
Bey's also rumored to pull up to the MTV Video Music Awards for its 40th anniversary.
Was the multi-hyphenate performer alluding to her presence at this year's award show?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@beyonce