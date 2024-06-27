Beyoncé goes cottagecore chic while cruising with Jay-Z

Hamptons, New York - Beyoncé ditched her chaps and boots during her Hamptons trip with Jay-Z!

Beyoncé bid adieu to her cowboy-themed ensembles for a more softer look during her Hamptons trip with Jay-Z. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@beyonce

The 42-year-old entertainer put a pause on her cowboycore trend while vacaying with her music-mogul hubby.

Bey dropped footage from the romantic trip via Instagram on Wednesday, with the Texas Hold 'Em hitmaker giving Jacky O meets Audrey Hepburn vibes in her cottagecore fit.

Bey posed in her flirty, white lace mini-dress, complete with scalloped edges and a keyhole cutout while sipping a drink on a yacht.

She added a matching white headscarf adorned in patterns, plus white-rimmed shades and a bold red lip to the look.

Meanwhile, the 54-year-old Grammy-winning artist twinned with his wife in a white T-shirt, a matching bucket hat, and black slacks.

While Bey's followers raved over her attire, others questioned if the mini-break meant her next tour was near.

After her ground-breaking Cowboy Carter album's release, the BeyHive has been buzzing with rumors that another concert run is imminent.