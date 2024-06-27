Beyoncé goes cottagecore chic while cruising with Jay-Z
Hamptons, New York - Beyoncé ditched her chaps and boots during her Hamptons trip with Jay-Z!
The 42-year-old entertainer put a pause on her cowboycore trend while vacaying with her music-mogul hubby.
Bey dropped footage from the romantic trip via Instagram on Wednesday, with the Texas Hold 'Em hitmaker giving Jacky O meets Audrey Hepburn vibes in her cottagecore fit.
Bey posed in her flirty, white lace mini-dress, complete with scalloped edges and a keyhole cutout while sipping a drink on a yacht.
She added a matching white headscarf adorned in patterns, plus white-rimmed shades and a bold red lip to the look.
Meanwhile, the 54-year-old Grammy-winning artist twinned with his wife in a white T-shirt, a matching bucket hat, and black slacks.
While Bey's followers raved over her attire, others questioned if the mini-break meant her next tour was near.
After her ground-breaking Cowboy Carter album's release, the BeyHive has been buzzing with rumors that another concert run is imminent.
Bey's kicked off her Renaissance World Tour last May, and it concluded in October.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@beyonce