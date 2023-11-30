Beyoncé hits back at haters with stunning all-white fit in London

London, UK - Beyoncé didn't let critics break her soul as she rocked some head-turning attire ahead of her Renaissance concert movie London premiere !

Beyoncé shut down her critics with a stylish all-white ensemble in London. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

On Wednesday evening, the 42-year-old Grammy winner shut down her haters with a fashionable fit while enjoying a night out in London with her husband, Jay-Z.

Bey slayed in an all-white winter ensemble that featured a hooded crop top, blazed, and matching track pants.

She completed the look with a pair of dark shades and her freshly dyed blonde hair, which peeked out from under the hood.

The Cuff It artist dropped a photo dump via Instagram that further highlighted the stunning outfit and gave a peek at her downtime with her rapper hubby, who posed for an epic shot with Bey in an elevator.

The multi-hyphenate star's newest pics comes after fans accused her of lightening her skin after she attended the Los Angeles premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, which documents her recent stadium tour.

