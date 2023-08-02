Did Beyoncé shade Lizzo over explosive lawsuit?

Beyoncé (r.) made a change to her Break My Soul (Queen's Remix) track during her Boston concert by omitting Lizzo's name. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/lizzobeeating & beyonce

At her Boston concert on Tuesday, Queen Bey skipped over Lizzo's name in her track, Break My Soul (Queen's Remix).

During her Renaissance World Tour, the 41-year-old star lists 28 iconic Black women in music while singing the song, adding Lizzo to the mix.

The new omission follows a scathing lawsuit the Good As Hell artist was named in and filed earlier that day by three of her ex-dancers. They have accused Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Traditionally, Lizzo's namedrop happens in Verse 3 of Beyoncé's song alongside fellow singers Nina Simone and Lauryn Hill, as part of Bey's homage to Black women in the entertainment industry.

Yet, in viral clips circulating the net, the pop star noticeably replaced the flutist's moniker even as Lizzo's name flashed on the screen behind her, and instead gave soul-singer Erykah Badu a shoutout.

The complaint has rocked the music world and names the About Damn Time artist and her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT). It also claims Lizzo weight-shamed the defendants and forced them to "take turns touching the nude performers" at an Amsterdam club in February during their tour.