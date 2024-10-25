Beyoncé vs Joe Rogan: Celebs supercharge US presidential election

Houston, Texas - The US election takes a detour from the swing state circuit to reliably Republican Texas on Friday as Kamala Harris rallies with pop superstar Beyoncé and Donald Trump sits down with the country's biggest podcaster.

The US election takes a detour from the swing state circuit to reliably Republican Texas on Friday as Kamala Harris rallies with pop superstar Beyoncé (r.) and Donald Trump sits down with the country's biggest podcaster, Joe Rogan (l.) © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@beyonce & James Gilbert / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Texas is an unorthodox stop just days before November 5 Election Day, especially for Harris who is otherwise spending almost every hour available in the seven battleground states set to tip the overall vote.

But the Democratic team is gambling that its star-studded show – also featuring country legend Willie Nelson – will energize the campaign ahead of the final week and give Harris a huge stage to highlight Republican restrictions on abortion.

Beyoncé's backing for Harris comes on top of an endorsement from Taylor Swift and campaign appearances from artists including Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Eminem, and Usher.

The Crazy in Love singer will appear alongside Harris in Houston, while Trump will be in Austin, taping an interview with Joe Rogan, who hosts the US' most popular podcast.

The race is too close to call, according to polls. A New York Times/Siena College survey released Friday showed Trump and Harris tied at 48% each.

Harris is banking on the issue of abortion to help put her over the top.

November's presidential election will be the first held after a 2022 Supreme Court ruling overturned nationwide protection of abortion.

In her campaign, Harris has repeatedly linked Trump – who took credit for the abortion ruling after reshaping the court – to shocking stories of women who have been denied vital reproductive health care.

Republican-led Texas now prohibits all abortions except in rare cases.