Billie EIlish opens up about "toxic" and "vicious" responses to her music

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has opened up about the "vicious" way in which some particularly passionate fans have responded to her music in a candid interview excerpt.

In a new outtake from her Rolling Stone cover story, the 22-year-old revealed that her fans can sometimes take things too far in their reactions to her music.

"You can write a song about an experience that made you feel a type of way, and the internet is defending you or whatever, but suddenly it becomes this vicious [thing]," Billie said.

"People are cruel. 'Oh, my God, this person is horrible. They deserve to die. We need to ruin this person's life because they made Billie feel this way.' And I wish that it wasn't like that. I really do."

The LUNCH artist hasn't specifically called out any exes in her music, but many fans – especially in the age of social media – believe they've cracked the code of her inspirations, which sets the stage for such vitriolic reactions.

Billie continued on to acknowledge that a songwriter's role "is to write songs about whatever we feel that we want to write songs about," but she admitted things could get "really toxic" online afterward.