Billie Eilish slams artists for releasing "wasteful" vinyl variants

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has taken a stand against the growing trend of musicians releasing an extensive number of vinyl variants in an attempt to boost sales, arguing the practice is "wasteful."

Speaking with Billboard in an interview published Thursday, the 22-year-old singer discussed the importance of promoting sustainability within her career, a cause to which she has long been dedicated.

Billie and her mom, Maggie Baird, opened up about how they pushed labels towards transparency about their environmental impact from the early days of the Grammy winner's career.

The pair noted that merchandise was a particular point of contention in their fight for sustainability over profit.

"Merch becomes a real issue," Maggie said. "We look at sustainability in every single aspect: vinyl, packaging, transportation, food."

When it comes to vinyl, in particular, Billie expressed her frustration at the ways other big artists go about their album roll-outs.

"We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it's very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging… which ups the sales and ups the numbers and gets them more money," she said.

"I can't even express to you how wasteful it is," Billie continued and added, "I find it really frustrating as somebody who really goes out of my way to be sustainable and do the best that I can and try to involve everybody in my team in being sustainable – and then it's some of the biggest artists in the world making f**king 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more."

In recent years, pop stars like Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo have distributed their new albums on a number of vinyl variants – many of which contain a different exclusive song, thus encouraging fans to buy each edition.