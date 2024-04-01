Billie Eilish hits back after Taylor Swift fans criticize vinyl comments

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has set the record straight about her recent comments on vinyl variants in the music industry after fans accused her of "singling out" big artists like Taylor Swift .

The 22-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday to hit back at the criticism of her recent comments to Billboard and asked fans and the media to "stop putting words into [her] mouth."

"i wasn't singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues," she wrote on her story. " when it comes to variants, so many artists release them - including ME! which i clearly state in the article."

Billie's quotes caused some bad blood (no pun intended) with Swifties, as the 33-year-old has recently unveiled four deluxe vinyl variants of her next album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The album roll-out has sparked some debate among fans, as each vinyl was released for just a few days at a time on her online store. Each variant includes a different bonus track that won't be available on streaming, pushing many fans to buy multiple copies.

Though she never named Taylor or any other musician who has employed the practice, Billie slammed the trend as "wasteful" and said that the practice goes against her efforts to be as environmentally conscious as possible.