Blake Lively recruits ex-CIA deputy as crisis PR manager in Justin Baldoni case
New York, New York - Blake Lively has added a powerful new member to her team as she continues her legal battle against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.
Per a Variety report published Friday, the 37-year-old actor has hired Nick Shapiro as her new crisis PR manager.
Shapiro is a former deputy chief of staff at the CIA and will "advise on the legal communications strategy," according to Lively's legal team.
Lively and Baldoni have been engaged in a tense legal battle since December, when the Gossip Girl star came forward with allegations that Baldoni sexually harassed her on set and hired a PR team to conduct a smear campaign against her in retaliation.
Baldoni has fired back with a lawsuit of his own against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, as well as a case against The New York Times over their investigation into Lively's accusations.
Also on Friday, the A Simple Favor actor got a mixed ruling on her team's subpoena of communications between Baldoni and his production company dating back to 2022, with a federal judge calling some of her demands "overly intrusive".
Judge issues mixed ruling on Blake Lively's subpoenas
Judge Lewis J. Liman ruled that Lively's subpoena was "disproportionate to the needs of the case," writing, "Lively has identified no means to segregate those numbers that may have some relevance to her case from those numbers that would have no relevance and would reveal sensitive personal information."
Per People, a spokesperson for Lively was unfazed by the ruling, saying in a statement, "The judge has ruled that if we simply submit more specific requests, we will be able to get the records we are seeking.
"Today we will do that, we are submitting those requests directly to defendants involved and we look forward to seeing the records."
Baldoni's lawyer, meanwhile, called the decision "a big win" and celebrated the judge's halt on Lively's "egregious attempt to invade our clients' privacy."
Last month, Lively amended her original complaint and added new allegations that Baldoni made other women on set "uncomfortable," claiming that "other women confided in Blake about their discomfort and fear of coming forward, and their concern about the current public vitriol."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire