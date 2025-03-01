Blake Lively recruits ex-CIA deputy as crisis PR manager in Justin Baldoni case

New York, New York - Blake Lively has added a powerful new member to her team as she continues her legal battle against It Ends With Us co- star Justin Baldoni.

Blake Lively (r.) has added a powerful new member to her team as she continues her legal battle against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Per a Variety report published Friday, the 37-year-old actor has hired Nick Shapiro as her new crisis PR manager.

Shapiro is a former deputy chief of staff at the CIA and will "advise on the legal communications strategy," according to Lively's legal team.



Lively and Baldoni have been engaged in a tense legal battle since December, when the Gossip Girl star came forward with allegations that Baldoni sexually harassed her on set and hired a PR team to conduct a smear campaign against her in retaliation.

Baldoni has fired back with a lawsuit of his own against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, as well as a case against The New York Times over their investigation into Lively's accusations.

Also on Friday, the A Simple Favor actor got a mixed ruling on her team's subpoena of communications between Baldoni and his production company dating back to 2022, with a federal judge calling some of her demands "overly intrusive".