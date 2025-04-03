Blake Lively's eyebrow-raising admission sparks backlash amid legal drama
Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively's viral confession has landed her in hot water amid her legal battle with her co-star Justin Baldoni!
The Gossip Girl alum is being dubbed a "hypocrite" after she admitted that it was her idea to touch her A Simple Favor co-star Henry Golding's private parts in the 2018 flick.
In the resurfaced commentary, Lively discussed working on an improvised scene with director Paul Feig and co-star Anna Kendrick that wasn't originally part of the script.
Feig joked how Lively grabbed the British star's "nuts," and she replied, "That's always awkward when you're, like, 'Hey, hi, nice to meet you.
"Can I grab your nuts really hard? It's not 'cause I want to, 'cause I feel like she, my character, would," she continued.
The filmmaker mentioned that he asked Lively to do it "harder," which the Age of Adeline star says she obliged as a tribute to the character Baby Jane Hudson from the 1962 film, Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?.
Will Blake Lively's admission hurt her case against Justin Baldoni?
Needless to say, Lively's interview has caused some backlash from fans, as the mom of four is currently suing Baldoni for sexual harassment.
The director has countersued his co-star for defamation and released a clip from the set of It Ends With Us that he claims disputes The Shallows star's accusations.
Meanwhile, Lively's rep told Page Six that the scene was planned in advance, and there was a discussion about the "creative suggestion" before it was filmed, but will Baldoni's team seize on the online discourse during their legal battle?
