Britney Spears claims she was targeted by burglars: "All my jewelry is gone!"
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has claimed someone swiped all of her jewelry!
In a video shared to Instagram on Sunday, the distressed pop icon narrates as she shows viewers her large jewelry box that is now mostly empty.
"I'll show you guys, for real, all my jewelry was stolen," Spears claims in the clip.
She goes on to explain that it's difficult for her to buy new jewelry these days because she's "scared it will go missing."
"So I buy it cheap and fake, but it's hard because some of my pieces were originally made for me," she said. "And my baby cross that I wore since I was 4 is gone."
Spears didn't elaborate on whether her home was burglarized, if anything else was stolen, or if police were called.
She went on to share two more posts throughout the day, seemingly in better spirits.
According to Page Six, a spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said they did not receive any calls from her residence.
Could Britney Spears be placed under another conservatorship?
In recent months, the singer has attracted a massive amount of public attention with a series of strange incidents and bizarre social media posts, and she was recently spotted leaving a hotel wearing just her underwear and a blanket after an alleged fight with her boyfriend.
Her behavior has sparked concerns among fans and members of her family about the state of her mental health.
Her father, Jamie Spears, previously had her under a conservatorship for 13 years, which was officially terminated in November 2021 after a long and tense legal battle.
Earlier this month, an insider claimed that Jamie has been fearing for his daughter's safety and may be considering fighting for another conservatorship.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / NurPhoto