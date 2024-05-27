Britney Spears claims she was targeted by burglars: "All my jewelry is gone!"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has claimed someone swiped all of her jewelry!

Pop star Britney Spears posted a bizarre video to social media on Sunday, claiming someone keeps stealing all of her jewelry. © Collage: IMAGO / NurPhoto

In a video shared to Instagram on Sunday, the distressed pop icon narrates as she shows viewers her large jewelry box that is now mostly empty.

"I'll show you guys, for real, all my jewelry was stolen," Spears claims in the clip.

She goes on to explain that it's difficult for her to buy new jewelry these days because she's "scared it will go missing."

"So I buy it cheap and fake, but it's hard because some of my pieces were originally made for me," she said. "And my baby cross that I wore since I was 4 is gone."

Spears didn't elaborate on whether her home was burglarized, if anything else was stolen, or if police were called.

She went on to share two more posts throughout the day, seemingly in better spirits.

According to Page Six, a spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said they did not receive any calls from her residence.