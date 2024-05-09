Britney Spears drops more concerning posts after hotel incident

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has fans worried for her health after posting even more odd Instagram content.

Britney Spears continues to worry fans with more concerning Instagram posts after the cops were called to her hotel last week. © Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old Princess of Pop dropped multiple posts after claiming that she may need surgery for her ankle following the recent drama at Chateau Marmont.

The first post featured Britney dancing around while wearing bikini bottoms and a white crop top.

The songs Sex On Fire and Say It Right played in the background of her video, which she captioned, "Cooking."

The following post was a throwback clip where the Gimme More hitmaker was filmed doing handstands as she rocked denim shorts and a bra.

Britney revealed in the caption that the footage was from her time in Las Vegas, where she lived alone in a hotel for "four years."

The strange posts have garnered more concern for Britney's well-being after paramedics were called to the hotel room where she stayed with her presumed new boyfriend, Paul Solizat.