Britney Spears claims she's "b*tchy" and slams the media in deleted IG rant

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears shared another eyebrow-raising Instagram post after finishing up her divorce with Sam Asghari !

Britney Spears went off on the media in a since-removed Instagram rant which has sparked more concern among her fans. © Screenshot/Instagram/@britneyspears

On Thursday, the 42-year-old Toxic crooner had fans scratching their heads again with another since-removed IG rant.

Britney's deleted post featured a pic of fitness instructor Diego Doig where she again slammed the media as "fake" and seemingly suggested that any pics of her are "body doubles."

"I would respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!!" she wrote.

"Truth sucks so teach me how to lie," the star added.

It's unclear what the Hold Me Closer artist is referring to, but she was recently caught on camera calling her sister Jamie Lynn, a "b*tch."

The Woman in Me author continued that she was unsure why she felt the need to rant, but added, "I guess I'm just a girl and I'm on my period so I'm b*tchy, sh*t."

The cryptic caption follows Britney finalizing her divorce with her estranged husband Sam Asghari.