Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari breaks silence on biopic based on pop star's memoir

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears ' ex-husband, Sam Asghari , has now broken his silence on her upcoming biopic – but does he support the project?

Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari (r.) has spoken out about her upcoming biopic and who should play him in the movie. © VIVIEN KILLILEA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 30-year-old actor has now jumped on the biopic bandwagon as he dished his thoughts on the forthcoming project based on his ex-wife's life.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Asghari apparently had a positive perspective on the anticipated film and again spoke highly of his ex.

The Jackpot star dished, "I just hope that they have her approval and everything, and they do justice by her legacy, because it's a really strong one."

As for who Asghari, who was married to the Toxic singer for two years, would want to play him in the movie, the model didn't have much to say on the matter.

"I'm really just focusing on my craft," he responded.