Britney Spears flaunts sss-assy new tattoo amid Sam Asghari split

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears debuted a new and seemingly sassy tattoo following her recent split from husband Sam Ashgari.

Britney Spears has another new life update following her split from Sam Ashgari: a snake tattoo. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

There's nothing like a little ink to celebrate a breakup.

On Friday, the 41-year-old pop star took to Instagram to flaunt her latest body art, which featured a reptile design slithering down her spine and sitting right above the fairy tattoo on her lower back.



"My new snake tattoo, guys," Britney said before busting a move in the middle of a kitchen. "I'm so excited, yeah."

The Womanizer singer rocked low-waist white denim shorts and an off-the-shoulder croptop in the video, which also featured Britney getting inked.

In the clip, the Lucky artist was seen with her mouth open in pain before noting, "it doesn't hurt that bad, actually."

The newest update comes after Britney's estranged husband unfollowed her on social media amid the pair's contentious split.

After the former couple's shocking divorce announcement , it was reported that Ashgari has requested spousal support and for his ex to cover his attorney fees in the proceedings.

Perhaps the snake is alluding to her ex's behavior.