Britney Spears may have just turned the tide in Wendy Williams' guardianship battle – here's how

Los Angeles, California - After Wendy Williams shed light on her grueling conservatorship, the talk show host reportedly got support from Britney Spears !

#FreeWendy. Britney Spears (r.) has reportedly joined Wendy Williams' (l.) fight to end her "emotional abusive" court-ordered guardianship. © Collage: LARS NIKI & ALBERTO E. RODRIGUEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to The Source, the pop star has offered her support to the former daytime TV personality who dished on her "emotional abusive" court-ordered guardianship on The Breakfast Club this month.

Per the site, Britney, who allegedly tried to intervene in the TV personality's case in February 2024, has reportedly connected Wendy's legal team with the Gimme More artist's own conservatorship attorney, Mathew Rosengart.



Insiders claim that Rosengart is apparently now looking into the specifics of Wendy's guardianship case to determine how best to help.

They added, "While no one knows the exact reason the conservatorship was approved in the first place, Brit and her legal eagle are determined to get some answers and help Wendy as much as they possibly can."