Britney Spears' music future reportedly in jeopardy amid move to Mexico

Britney Spears' recent alleged move to Mexico has her inner circle fearing for her musical comeback and her next moves amid her erratic behavior.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - If Britney Spears decides to hit the studio again, will the pop star struggle with a music career?

Britney Spears' inner circle worry that if she decides to make more music, she'll struggle due to her erratic behavior.
Following her abrupt move to Mexico, insiders have tattled to Page Six that the Toxic singer's inner circle is worried about the future of her music career.

While Britney's got hits to last her a lifetime, there's been talk that she could make some tracks for her upcoming biopic.

Still, a source said that the Womanizer hitmaker is "now far more of a cultural icon of the 2000s than a singer."

They added, "And I fear that the industry has changed so completely it will be hard to make a true comeback."

But the worries aren't only just around her music.

"A lot went on behind the scenes that the people with good intentions, who were trying to release her from her conservatorship, weren't aware of and I think it's obvious she needs some serious professional help," the source continued.

Still, it's hard to believe that The Woman in Me author won't produce any more hits. Let's be serious, it's Britney b***h!

