Britney Spears says she's 5 years old and moving to Mexico in bizarre birthday rant post-divorce finalization
Los Angeles, California - Monday was a big day for superstar Britney Spears, as she both finalized her divorce from her ex Sam Asghari and turned 43 years old... but if you ask Brit, she's only 5 and going to kingergarten.
In a stream of strange Instagram videos, the princess of pop talked about how the paparazzi have treated her unfairly.
"It really hurts my feelings that the paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing a white Jason mask," she said in one clip, referencing the fictional character of Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th horror movie franchise.
"It doesn’t even look like me. They’ve always been incredibly cruel to me," she continued.
"I know I’m not perfect at all by any means, but some of it is extremely mean and that’s why I’ve moved to Mexico."
Brit has reportedly been vacationing in Mexico to celebrate her birthday
"I'm not turning 42, I'm turning 5 this year. I'm turning 5 years old. And I have to go to kindergarten tomorrow," she added.
Is Britney Spears spiraling post-divorce finalization?
While the "turning 5" remark may have been referring to how many years since her conservatorship ended, the connection is somewhat unclear and her fans are still puzzled and concerned for her well-being.
Britney has struggled with her mental health for years, but the extent of it has been platformed by her via social media following the termination of her conservatorship in 2021.
Another post from the Womanizer singer showed what appeared to be her birthday dinner outfit, a silky butter-yellow lingerie-as-outerwear ensemble.
In another rapid-fire Instagram post from Tuesday, Britney can be seen doing one of her now-signature interpretive dances to the Amy Winehouse song Back to Black.
Could the breakup anthem and her knife/sword emojis mean that Brit is spiraling like she seemingly did when the divorce was first filed?
Don't forget – a month after the filing, she had a wave of welfare checks sent to her home after she filmed herself doing a dangerous "knife dance."
Cover photo: David Becker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP