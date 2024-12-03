Britney Spears says she's 5 years old and moving to Mexico in bizarre birthday rant post-divorce finalization

Los Angeles, California - Monday was a big day for superstar Britney Spears , as she both finalized her divorce from her ex Sam Asghari and turned 43 years old... but if you ask Brit, she's only 5 and going to kingergarten.

In a stream of strange Instagram videos, the princess of pop talked about how the paparazzi have treated her unfairly.

"It really hurts my feelings that the paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing a white Jason mask," she said in one clip, referencing the fictional character of Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th horror movie franchise.

"It doesn’t even look like me. They’ve always been incredibly cruel to me," she continued.

"I know I’m not perfect at all by any means, but some of it is extremely mean and that’s why I’ve moved to Mexico."

Brit has reportedly been vacationing in Mexico to celebrate her birthday

"I'm not turning 42, I'm turning 5 this year. I'm turning 5 years old. And I have to go to kindergarten tomorrow," she added.