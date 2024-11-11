Britney Spears gives heartbreaking conservatorship details in newly unearthed footage

Los Angeles, California - A resurfaced clip from Britney Spears ' 2016 interview in which she spoke out about her 13-year conservatorship has gone viral. But why did they originally cut it from the show?

A resurfaced clip from Britney Spears' 2016 interview in which she spoke out about her conservatorship has gone viral. But why did they originally cut it from the show? © IMAGO / NurPhoto

Eight years ago, the 42-year-old pop star promoted her 2016 album, Glory, on The Jonathan Ross Show and shared how her conservatorship got in the way of her creative process.

Though Britney's team infamously edited out the remarks from the episode, on Sunday the show released the never-before-seen footage as part of a "memorable moments" segment.

In the unearthed clip, Ross asked the Criminal singer, "The new album, you are more involved in this musically, I understand, than previous ones? So you’ve taken control. You're more in control of your music than before? Why did it take you so long? Why did you wait 'til now to do it?"

Britney, then 34, hesitantly replied, "Well, um, there's a lot of reasons, but I won’t get into the whole story."