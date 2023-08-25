Has Britney Spears already moved on from Sam Ashgari?

Los Angeles, California - Amid her shocking divorce from Sam Asghari, Britney Spears is reportedly getting close to her former housekeeper.

Britney Spears has been living her best life since news of her divorce from Sam Asghari broke. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

The 41-year-old pop star has sparked some intriguing love gossip during her split from her estranged husband.

On Wednesday, Britney was seen cruising around Calabasas in her white Mercedes-Benz with a mystery man per paparazzi snaps.

Following this, on Thursday, The Daily Mail reported that the Toxic singer "has been getting close" with her former house worker.

The ex-employee, identified as Paul Richard Soliz, allegedly also has an "extensive" criminal record, but an insider claims Britney developed a tight bond and is spending more time with Soliz.

Could he be the mystery guy that was riding around with Britney?