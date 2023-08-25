Has Britney Spears already moved on from Sam Ashgari?
Los Angeles, California - Amid her shocking divorce from Sam Asghari, Britney Spears is reportedly getting close to her former housekeeper.
The 41-year-old pop star has sparked some intriguing love gossip during her split from her estranged husband.
On Wednesday, Britney was seen cruising around Calabasas in her white Mercedes-Benz with a mystery man per paparazzi snaps.
Following this, on Thursday, The Daily Mail reported that the Toxic singer "has been getting close" with her former house worker.
The ex-employee, identified as Paul Richard Soliz, allegedly also has an "extensive" criminal record, but an insider claims Britney developed a tight bond and is spending more time with Soliz.
Could he be the mystery guy that was riding around with Britney?
Britney in defiant post
The source also noted that there are concerns about the Britney forming a relationship with Soliz, as he has several convictions, including in connection to possession of a firearm.
Hours after the latest report, Britney took to Instagram to post a throwback pic of herself with the telling caption, "F*** with me … I dare you."
It's unclear if the latest post was a clap back to the newest gossip or her soon-to-be ex-husband.
Either way, Britney has been living her best life since the news of her breakup from Ashgari surfaced.
Not only did Britney recently get a new family addition, she also seemingly had a divorce party – complete with some with weird tongue action.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears