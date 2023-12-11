Britney Spears posts nun photo with deep reflections: "It's so weird being single"
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears got honest about being a single woman months after her announcing divorce from Sam Ashgari.
On Sunday evening, the 42-year-old pop star dropped another lengthy Instagram post, where she addressed being single again.
"It's so weird being single," she began under the pic of a nun drinking through a straw from a teacup.
The Hold Me Closer singer continued, "I've had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad. I've realized I don't talk to myself that nicely at all."
"I'm easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve. But I'm definitely changing all that, I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me???"
Britney Spears says it's okay to be "selfish" amid being single
The Woman in Me author further wrote that she likes having a "routine," adding, "I'm honestly bored but I'm also scared of a lot of things."
"The way I live my life is mine, I've had so many people interfere with that," Britney continued, possibly referencing her nearly 14-year conservatorship.
"But to know it's ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing!!! I will say my routine and daily affairs seem silly sometimes."
And the icon certainly has been having a ball, as she recently celebrated her 42nd birthday with her mom, brother Jason, and her manager Cade Hudson following the success of her memoir.
Cover photo: Collage: Instagram/britneyspears & MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP