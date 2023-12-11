Britney Spears posts nun photo with deep reflections: "It's so weird being single"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears got honest about being a single woman months after her announcing divorce from Sam Ashgari .

Britney Spears got honest with fans about being single, months after her Sam Asghari split. © Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

On Sunday evening, the 42-year-old pop star dropped another lengthy Instagram post, where she addressed being single again.

"It's so weird being single," she began under the pic of a nun drinking through a straw from a teacup.

The Hold Me Closer singer continued, "I've had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad. I've realized I don't talk to myself that nicely at all."

"I'm easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve. But I'm definitely changing all that, I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me???"