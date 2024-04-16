Britney Spears says real life is a "set-up" in quickly-deleted rant

Britney Spears declared that life is a "set-up" in a cryptic Instagram post. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old pop icon continued confusing followers with another cryptic caption on IG.



Under a pic of Jennifer Aniston on the set of the 2002 film The Good Girl, Britney wrote, "You know when you grow up and realize setups aren't just in movies???"

The Gimme More hitmaker continued, "They can be in real life too and when they are in real life they can be illegal!!!"

Though Britney didn't clarify what "illegal" things she was referring to, she went on to say, "I know blah blah blah what does this have to do with anything??? Well it's just all that love!!! You feel it??? Right back at ya!!! I love y'all so so much!!!" before referencing Jen's "cool" on-set pic.

Brit later edited the caption, removing the lengthy message to simply say "Hey y'all" with three tulip emojis and a photo credit to Getty Images.

The Woman in Me author's peculiar caption comes after she went Instagram dark, which led to speculation that she may have a new project or a even court date coming up.