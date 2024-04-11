Britney Spears returns to Instagram after mysterious disappearance

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has returned to Instagram after mysteriously wiping her account!

Britney Spears subtly returned to Instagram after removing her account. © Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

On Wednesday evening, the 42-year-old pop icon subtly brought back her account to IG after briefly deactivating it.

Nevertheless, Britney's latest post again sparked some concern due to its bizarre nature.

The post featured a translucent silhouette picture of a woman surrounded by stars.

Britney didn't add a caption, and it wouldn't be the first time the Toxic singer raised eyebrows lately.

On Tuesdays, the Womanizer artist sparked chatter when she went dark on the social media app after dropping back-to-back odd posts.

Some of the #FreeBritney followers were worried for her, while others theorized that her brief social media hiatus was due to an alleged upcoming court case.

Perhaps Britney just needed a break from social media?

After all, her life has been plagued with some plenty of drama following her split from husband Sam Asghari and her reignited beef with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.