Britney Spears settles years-long legal dispute with dad Jamie

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has reportedly settled her two-year legal battle with her father and ex-manager Jamie Spears following the end of her conservatorship .

Britney Spears (r.) and her father Jamie (l.) have come to an agreement over outstanding legal fees following the end of the pop star's conservatorship. © Collage: IMAGO / YAY Images & DAVID BECKER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Multiple outlets have confirmed that on Thursday, the 42-year-old pop star and her estranged dad have come to a formal resolution over his outstanding legal fees.

After Britney's 13-year conservatorship was terminated in 2021, conflict arose after Jamie requested that the Womanizer artist's estate continue paying his legal fees.

At the time, the former manager alleged that the conservatorship's termination did not end his ongoing "fiduciary obligations" and that he could face "personal bankruptcy and ruin."

Per People, the Gimme More singer and her ex-manager settled for an undisclosed sum in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Jamie's lawyer said that the settlement "resolved all outstanding disputes."