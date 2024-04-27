Britney Spears settles years-long legal dispute with dad Jamie
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has reportedly settled her two-year legal battle with her father and ex-manager Jamie Spears following the end of her conservatorship.
Multiple outlets have confirmed that on Thursday, the 42-year-old pop star and her estranged dad have come to a formal resolution over his outstanding legal fees.
After Britney's 13-year conservatorship was terminated in 2021, conflict arose after Jamie requested that the Womanizer artist's estate continue paying his legal fees.
At the time, the former manager alleged that the conservatorship's termination did not end his ongoing "fiduciary obligations" and that he could face "personal bankruptcy and ruin."
Per People, the Gimme More singer and her ex-manager settled for an undisclosed sum in Los Angeles Superior Court.
Jamie's lawyer said that the settlement "resolved all outstanding disputes."
Will Britney Spears and her estranged father reconcile?
Meanwhile, Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart, gave a statement to Page Six on Friday.
"Although the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete," he said.
"As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter.”
Rosengart added that the Woman in Me author "won when the court suspended her father, and Britney Spears won when her fundamental rights and civil liberties were restored."
Britney Spears and Jamie Spears have remained estranged following the end of her conservatorship – which is unsurprising since she has accused him of horrific abuse while under his care.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / YAY Images & DAVID BECKER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP