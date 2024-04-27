Britney Spears settles years-long legal dispute with dad Jamie

Britney Spears is free at least! The Hold Me Closer artist and her dad Jamie have settled up over outstanding legal fees after the end of her conservatorship.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has reportedly settled her two-year legal battle with her father and ex-manager Jamie Spears following the end of her conservatorship.

Britney Spears (r.) and her father Jamie (l.) have come to an agreement over outstanding legal fees following the end of the pop star's conservatorship.
Britney Spears (r.) and her father Jamie (l.) have come to an agreement over outstanding legal fees following the end of the pop star's conservatorship.  © Collage: IMAGO / YAY Images & DAVID BECKER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Multiple outlets have confirmed that on Thursday, the 42-year-old pop star and her estranged dad have come to a formal resolution over his outstanding legal fees.

After Britney's 13-year conservatorship was terminated in 2021, conflict arose after Jamie requested that the Womanizer artist's estate continue paying his legal fees.

At the time, the former manager alleged that the conservatorship's termination did not end his ongoing "fiduciary obligations" and that he could face "personal bankruptcy and ruin."

Angel Reese arrives in Chicago in new "Big Barbie" Mercedes-Benz
Angel Reese Angel Reese arrives in Chicago in new "Big Barbie" Mercedes-Benz

Per People, the Gimme More singer and her ex-manager settled for an undisclosed sum in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Jamie's lawyer said that the settlement "resolved all outstanding disputes."

Will Britney Spears and her estranged father reconcile?

Britney Spears' attorney stated that her "wish for freedom is now truly complete" after settling with her father.
Britney Spears' attorney stated that her "wish for freedom is now truly complete" after settling with her father.  © BRYAN HARAWAY / AFP

Meanwhile, Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart, gave a statement to Page Six on Friday.

"Although the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete," he said.

"As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter.”

Angel Reese sends message to No. 1 NFL Draft pick Caleb Williams
Angel Reese Angel Reese sends message to No. 1 NFL Draft pick Caleb Williams

Rosengart added that the Woman in Me author "won when the court suspended her father, and Britney Spears won when her fundamental rights and civil liberties were restored."

Britney Spears and Jamie Spears have remained estranged following the end of her conservatorship – which is unsurprising since she has accused him of horrific abuse while under his care.

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / YAY Images & DAVID BECKER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

More on Britney Spears: